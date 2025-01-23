Cab Driver Unknowingly Helps Bank Robber Try to Get Away in Somerville

A bank robber’s escape plan crumbled in Somerville, Massachusetts when cops caught up to the clueless taxi driver carrying them from East Cambridge Savings Bank on Wednesday.

The crazy chase ended near Davis Square, just half a mile from the bank, around 12:45 p.m. Taxi driver Dennis Ferrante had no clue his passenger, who held onto a suspicious covered bag, was running from a crime.

“My wife is going to kill me,” muttered the nervous passenger repeatedly during the ride, Ferrante told WCVB.

Witness Francisco Porges watched the intense arrest unfold. “They go to the passenger and tell him to get out… They open the door and immediately kind of throw him to the ground and seemingly arrest him,” he recounted to WCVB.

Police got back the stolen money after catching the suspect. The bank closed down for the rest of Wednesday as police searched the area.

The suspect’s name and charges haven’t been revealed while police put together their case, collect evidence, and talk to witnesses.

The cab drove along Highland Avenue toward Davis Square. The driver only realized what was going on when police surrounded the taxi.

People living nearby were thankful for the quick police response. This robbery is the latest in a string of bank heists hitting local towns.

Security camera footage will help police piece together what happened. None of the bank employees were hurt during the robbery.

The bank opens as usual Thursday. Meanwhile, police keep working on their investigation of the suspect.