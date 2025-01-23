JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Teams Up with Musicow to Let Fans Invest in Music Royalties

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation has joined forces with South Korean fintech company Musicow to offer U.S. fans the chance to invest in music royalties.

According to Billboard, this partnership is being described as “the first Music Equity Service Provider in the United States.” Through the new service, fans will be able to invest in music royalties and earn revenue from the music they love. Rights holders can trade royalty shares, and artists will have the option to sell fractional shares of their tracks.

According to the outlet, Jay Brown, vice chairman of Roc Nation, said: “The music industry is evolving into a shared ecosystem where fans and creators can earn together. Our mission is not only to support and empower artists by providing the tools and services they need to build a better music ecosystem but also to give everyone access to the financial opportunities the music industry offers.”

Musicow CEO Woo Rhee added: “[This partnership is an] incredible opportunity to drive innovation and redefine the future of our industry. I’m confident that together, we have the vision, expertise, and enthusiasm to create transformative progress and unlock limitless potential.”

The service is reportedly expected to officially launch by March.

