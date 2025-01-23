Johnny Cupcakes Closes Newbury Street Shop After 18 Years in Business

Photo: Johnny Cupcakes Facebook

Johnny Cupcakes has closed its flagship 332 Newbury St. shop in Boston after 18 years of operation.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, was the last day of business for the popular apparel and T-shirt shop. Founder and owner Johnny Earle said in a social media post that the decision to close comes after a challenging year that included his mother’s death and a store burglary.

“This past year brought me clarity I’m thankful for,” Earle said in the post shared by Boston 25 News. “I’m letting go of one thing (my shop) to make larger space for more important things: family, hobbies, finishing writing my book, launching a creative agency, and leveling up my speaking engagements and corporate gifting custom collaboration merch program!”

Earle, a Hull native, opened the business in 2006. It gained a following among customers for its old-time bakery theme, with T-shirts displayed in glass cases and packaged in bakery-style boxes. The business was also famous for its collaborations with well-known brands such as Gillette, Nickelodeon, The Simpsons, and Warner Brothers.

Johnny Cupcakes has also supported many Boston-area charitable organizations, including Boston Children’s Hospital and Wellspring.

While Earle said he would continue to offer online T-shirt releases, he is choosing to focus on “quality over quantity” and bringing his merchandise to indoor pop-up shops.