Mount Washington Hits Minus 13 Degrees, Marks Coldest Day Since 2019

Stock Image

Temperatures plunged to a bone-chilling 13 degrees below zero Tuesday on Mount Washington, hitting its lowest point in almost six years. The mountain hadn’t seen temperatures this low since a freezing February day in 2019.

Workers at the mountain’s weather station tracked this intense cold snap from their location on New England’s tallest peak. Rising 6,288 feet, this summit watches over the entire Northeast region.

Since 1932, weather observers have recorded every weather change from this wind-battered station. Their mission continues through a non-profit organization dedicated to weather research and public safety.

Blowing snow (image 1) and a frosted window obscuring the Northern Presidentials (image 2). Yesterday’s high of -13... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

From their high-altitude base, the station’s team broadcasts crucial updates that climbers and hikers rely on. Their continuous monitoring helps outdoor enthusiasts stay safe in varying mountain conditions.

The station earned its place in world records on April 12, 1934. That day, equipment recorded a staggering 231 mile-per-hour wind gust – still the highest surface wind ever measured on Earth.

Through snowstorms, downpours, and freezing cold, the observation team keeps working. Their detailed readings support both scientific research and safety warnings.

Extreme cold frequently hits this peak. It stands well above surrounding mountains, catching the full impact of severe weather that moves across New England.

The information gathered here reveals key insights about our changing climate. Researchers study these records to track trends in regional weather patterns.

Weather specialists around the globe keep tabs on this special location. Few places provide such ideal conditions for studying extreme mountain weather systems, combining fierce winds, heavy ice, and bitter cold.