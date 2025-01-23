Over 60 Dead Geese, Swans Found in Plymouth Pond Prompt Bird Flu Investigation

Stock Image

Bird flu, the Highly Pathogenic Avaian Influenza (HPAI), may be the cause of death for more than 60 geese, swans, and ducks found dead in a Plymouth pond called Billington Sea, according to a news release from several state health and environmental agencies released on Sunday, Jan. 19.

In the release, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) said that in addition to the death of birds reported at Billington Sea, “smaller outbreaks of suspected HPAI impacting fewer than 15 geese at each location have been reported in recent weeks in other parts of the state. Officials responded quickly and are collecting, testing, and safely disposing of dead birds.”

Officials advise the public to avoid handling or coming into contact with animals that are dead or appear sick. They are also asking members of the public to report observations of sick or deceased wild birds found at a single location using the state’s online reporting form.

Reports of sick or deceased poultry or other domestic birds can be made by contacting MDAR’s Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795.

Domestic and wild birds can become infected with HPAI, with raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic species of birds most at risk for infection. Pet owners are asked to remain vigilant as cats are highly suspectible to HPAI and may die from an HPAI infection.

While humans are rarely infected with avian influenza viruses, people who have had extended close contact with sick or dead birds infected with HPAI are the most at risk of infections.

More information about HPAI is available on the DPH’s avian influenza webpage or by calling the Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.