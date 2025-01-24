Boston’s Culinary Stars Shine Among 2025 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced the 2025 list of semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards, celebrating its 35th year in 2025.

Regarded as the top-tier awards for food and beverage in the United States, the James Beard awards will be presented in 13 national categories, including three new beverage-related categories (Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service).

Semifinalists in National Categories

Boston-area locals who placed as food and beverage semifinalists include the following:

Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service semifinalist; Koji Club, 525 Western Ave. (Charles River Speedway), Brighton, Boston

Cassie Piuma, Outstanding Chef semifinalist; Sarma, 249 Pearl St., Somerville

Oscar Simoza, Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service semifinalist; Wig Shop, 27 Temple Place, Downtown Crossing, Boston

Douglas Williams, Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalist; Mida, 782 Tremont St., South End Boston, and other locations

Several Boston dining establishments also took their places within the list of semifinalists:

Equal Measure, Best New Bar semifinalist; 775 Beacon St., Fenway, Boston

Lune, Best New Restaurant semifinalist; 587 MA-28, Dennis Port

Merai, Best New Bar semifinalist; 14 Harvard St., Brookline

Somaek, Best New Restaurant semifinalist; 11 Temple Place, Downtown Crossing, Boston

Best Chef: Northeast Semifinalists

In addition to its national categories, the James Beard Foundation organizes the United States into 12 regions for its Best Chef awards. The following Massachusetts semifinalists were named for the Northeast (New England) region:

John DaSilva of Chickadee (Seaport)

Connor Dennehy of Talulla (Cambridge)

Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger (Cambridge)—The Beard Foundation mentions the original Providence location in its announcement.

Valentine Howell of Black Cat (Jamaica Plain)

Kwasi Kwaa of Comfort Kitchen (Dorchester)

Erin Miller of Urban Hearth (Cambridge)

Rachel Miller of Nightshade Noodle Bar (Lynn)

Michael Serpa of Select Oyster (Back Bay)

View the full list of the 2025 semifinalists on the James Beard Foundation’s website.