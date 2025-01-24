Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red, Lady Gaga & Rosé Unite for ‘Fat, Juicy & Wet’ Video

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red have teamed up to drop the steamy, strip-club-ready anthem “Fat, Juicy & Wet,” which hit the scene Friday (Jan. 24) with a star-studded, music video featuring surprise appearances from Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s Rosé. The music video may not be suitable for work (NSFW) but you can check it out here.

The collaboration marks a bold new chapter for Bruno, fresh off his three-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash “Die With a Smile” with Lady Gaga. Celebrating his chart-topping success earlier this week, Bruno shared his next big plan on Instagram: “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!” Fans didn’t have to wait long, a he posted, “Found her,” along with a snippet of their single.

“Fat, Juicy & Wet” is Bruno’s third single in recent months, following “Die With a Smile” and “APT.” featuring Rosé. Now, both Gaga and Rosé make unforgettable cameos in the song’s spicy video.

The video cranks up the heat as Bruno and Sexyy Red flirt and groove against striking red backdrops. From Bruno steering a boat with Sexyy Red cozied up beside him to playing a janitor mopping a bubble-filled floor, the pair delivers playful, unforgettable vibes.

Just when you think the video couldn’t get any more over the top, Lady Gaga and Rosé make their grand entrance alongside Mars and Sexyy Red. Gaga commands attention as she struts, slides across the floor, and parties it up with the crew, all while adding her own flair to the lyrics: “Do it Sexyy, do it Sexyy, do it!” Meanwhile, Rosé matches the energy, popping champagne and showing off her moves alongside the group.

