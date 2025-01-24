Energy Officials Say to Keep Winter Thermostat at This to Save Money

Stock Image

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your winter thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit for comfort and savings. “The ideal thermostat setting for winter is 68 degrees Fahrenheit, but anywhere around 70 degrees is a good target when it gets cold,” said Ram Narayanamurthy to the Providence Journal.

Looking to cut your heating bills? Lower your regular temperature by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours – you’ll save 10% on your bills. This works great while you’re sleeping or when nobody’s home.

To keep most adults healthy and safe, indoor temperatures should stay between 64 and 75 degrees, according to WHO guidelines. But if you’ve got elderly people, kids, or folks with health conditions at home, keep it above 68.

New technology makes saving easier than ever. Smart thermostats, which showed up in homes back in the ’90s, now come with features that save money automatically.

When you head out, turn it down to 64 degrees. This temperature keeps your pipes from freezing while saving energy.

Need to heat just one area? Space heaters can do the trick. Just make sure to check them often and keep them away from walls and flammable items.

Temperature settings became a big deal during the ’70s energy crisis. Today’s federal guidelines clearly show how your thermostat settings affect your bills.

To get the most savings? Combine good temperature settings with proper insulation, sealed windows, and regular heating system maintenance. These all work together to save you money.

But be careful with those space heaters – safety experts warn to keep them far from anything that could catch fire.