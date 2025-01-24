Fogo de Chão Plans Peabody Restaurant Opening for 2025

Stock Image

An internationally recognized Brazilian restaurant concept known for its churrasco dining atmosphere announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22, that it has signed a lease agreement for a new Peabody location in Boston. A new Fogo de Chão is planned for opening in 2025 at 210 Andover St. alongside the Northshore Mall, a shopping center featuring several boutique retail stores and dining establishments.

The 6,184-square-foot restaurant will offer a contemporary dining room with seating centered around an open churrasco grill. Every seat in the dining space will provide guests with a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the art of churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling the highest-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.

In addition to the churrasco grill, the Fogo de Chão Market Table will tempt guests’ palates with seasonally inspired salads, cured meats, and superfood selections.

As a signature element of every Fogo de Chão establishment, the dry-aged meat lockers create an in-house aging environment for sumptuous cuts of meats. For example, the 32-ounce Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye will age for a minimum of 42 days to obtain its optimal flavor.

Fogo de Chão’s new Peabody restaurant will also invite guests to enjoy Bar Fogo specialties, including $5 Brazilian beers, $8 South American wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails.

“A 45-year-old brand from Brazil, Fogo de Chão opened its first U.S. location 27 years ago and has proudly served the Boston market for over 13 years. We’re excited to be opening our third location in this vibrant community,” said Fogo de Chão Chief Executive Officer Barry McGowan in a news release. “Peabody’s unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it the perfect setting for our approachable dining experience. We look forward to providing local residents and visitors with exceptional service and an unforgettable culinary journey.”