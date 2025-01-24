Massachusetts Plans Speed Cameras to Catch Speeders

Stock Image

Gov. Maura Healey’s budget proposal now includes automatic speed cameras – a first move toward putting these devices across Massachusetts roads and highways.

If approved, Massachusetts would join 19 states and D.C. in using these cameras to catch speeders. The system would take photos of vehicles going 11 mph above limits on streets, or 6 mph over near schools.

State leaders want these cameras to reduce accidents and protect lives. But success isn’t guaranteed – similar proposals have failed in previous legislative sessions.

The plan includes tight controls. Officials must conduct regular camera testing and release detailed reports about their usage and results. Basic reports won’t be enough.

Police support the measure, saying they need new ways to control speeding. The money from tickets would pay for road repairs and safety improvements across the state.

Opponents say the plan amounts to government surveillance of drivers. Public reaction is mixed – some welcome safer roads, while others worry about privacy.

Numbers from other states prove these cameras are effective. When people see them, they slow down. Massachusetts hopes to repeat this pattern.

The upcoming budget discussions will decide this proposal’s fate. After previous failures, backers think this time might work.

This matches broader safety efforts. Communities could add cameras at dangerous crossings and school areas where speeding is worse.

The plan requires openness. People must know where cameras are located, and officials need to show the program reduces speeding.