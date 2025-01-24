Patriots QB Drake Maye Surprises Iraq War Veteran with Super Bowl Tickets

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In a touching moment at American Legion Post 17 in Portland, Maine, Patriots QB Drake Maye shocked Army veteran Matt Jabaut by giving him Super Bowl LIX tickets. The NFL’s program for honoring service members made this surprise happen.

#ad Amazing day in Portland, Maine, surprising Staff Sgt. Matt Jabaut with tickets to the Super Bowl, thanks to @USAA, @NFL, and @AmericanLegion! He's given so much for us and I'm honored to help give something back. Can't wait to see you in NOLA! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/e0Mx1RUkf5 — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) January 23, 2025

“It was awesome and a lot of fun getting to surprise Sgt. Matt Jabaut in Portland, Maine, with the news that we were sending him and his fiancé to the Super Bowl,” said Maye in a news release.

Between 1997 and 2005, Jabaut served in combat missions in Kuwait and Iraq. Now working in human resources, he’ll enjoy this incredible experience with his fiancé Caroline, who served in the Navy.

The big reveal happened while Jabaut was sharing stories about his military service at the veterans’ gathering. When he got the news about the tickets, the shocked vet said it was “just amazing.”

The NFL helps troops, veterans, and their families year-round through its Salute to Service program. More tickets will be given away as USAA partners with NFL players across the country.

From game day events to community meetings, these activities help build genuine bonds between service members and NFL teams they love.

Veterans connect and help each other at American Legion Post 17 in Portland. It serves as a key gathering place where service members keep their military bonds strong.

Since coming to New England, the rookie QB has jumped into community work. This surprise marks his first time working with the NFL’s military appreciation program.