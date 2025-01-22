Cameron Diaz Praises Travis Scott & Tyler The Creator at ‘Back in Action’ Event
During a recent “Back in Action” promotional event, Cameron Diaz got excited while discussing Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. The casual conversation led Jamie Foxx to share some funny stories about his run-ins with both rappers. During the conversation, Foxx jumped into his JAY-Z impression, getting everyone laughing. He joked about Tyler’s height, guessing him to be around 6’2″.
Scott’s song “Active” grabbed Barack Obama’s attention, making it onto the former president’s 2024 playlist alongside songs from Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé. At the same time, Coachella boss Paul Tollett suggests an incredible performance is being planned for Scott, reportedly his biggest performance yet.
He first made waves through a collaboration with T.I. and 2 Chainz on “Upper Echelon,” according to Royalty Exchange. While making his own hits, he’s kept busy producing for other artists. From “Antidote” on his debut album “Rodeo” to the massive hit “Sicko Mode” from “Astroworld,” Scott’s music career continues to soar. With “Utopia” being his fourth major release, there’s talk of new music coming in 2025.
Scott’s live shows have become massive events that break new ground and blend different styles. His performances fill stadiums with crazy energy and impressive visuals, says Revolt.
By mixing sounds from different genres, he creates music that sounds great both in crowded clubs and through headphones, according to Highsnobiety.