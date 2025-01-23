Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

97th Oscars Nominations Have Arrived

Author Kayla Morgan
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Oscar Statues are displayed at the 2007 "Meet the Oscars" presented by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on February 12, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The nominees in all 23 Oscar categories were announced in a two-part, live presentation, which started at 8:30 a.m. ET and was hosted by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

At 8:30 a.m, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations was unveiled.

At around 8:41am, they announced the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture.

This year’s Oscar nominations were pushed back following the LA wildfires and were held as a virtual event without in-person media coverage.

They streamed on the Academy’s social channels and can be viewed here. The 2025 Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time.

Check out the nominations below.

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

