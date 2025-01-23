Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Do ‘Joker 2’ and ‘Borderland’ Deserve Razzie Nods?  

Author Yvette DeLaCruz
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix attend the UK Premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

The jury is out. Hollywood’s worst of the worst have been revealed with Joker: Folie à Deux leading the Razzie Awards with seven nominations. Following the Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga film, Cate Blanchett’s Borderlands got six nominations, tied with Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web.  

Blanchett is an award-winning actress; known for her versatility and the string of notable projects she worked on. So, to be nominated as the “worst” actress is kind of surprising. The same can be said with Joaquin Phoenix who also won acting awards in the past. His film, Joker: Folie à Deux also getting nominated for Worst Picture might also be unexpected, since its predecessor Joker, was a box office and critical success.

What are the Razzie Awards?  

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or the Razzies, is a parody award show “honoring” the worst movie failure. The satirical award-giving body that’s been around since 1981 is called as such because of the expression “blowing a raspberry.” To this date, the actor with the most number of Razzie nominations and wins is Sylvester Stallone, according to Collider.

Joker 2 and Borderland: Up for Razzie Awards  

Joker 2 and Borderland were considered to be movie flops of 2024. Borderlands received backlash as soon as the trailer was released. Based on a video game, fans of the game “loathed” the film, per Gamesradar+. Due to negative reviews, the movie was pulled out from theaters and sent to streaming but still underperformed.  

Borderlands | Lionsgate Movies  

As for Joker: Folie à Deux, the combined star power of Phoenix and Gaga wasn’t enough to save the film. According to CNBC, it was both a critical and commercial failure. It struggled to make a significant profit compared to the original Joker and was even more costly to produce.  

Joker: Folie à Deux | Warner Bros. Pictures 

Aside from Joker 2 and Borderlands, here are the other films and actors nominated for Razzie.  For the full list of nominations, click here.

Worst Picture  

  • Borderlands  
  • Joker: Folie à Deux   
  • Madame Web  
  • Megalopolis  
  • Reagan   

Actor   

  • Jack Black / Dear Santa  
  • Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon  
  • Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux  
  • Dennis Quaid / Reagan  
  • Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted  

Actress   

  • Cate Blanchett / Borderlands  
  • Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux  
  • Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle  
  • Dakota Johnson / Madame Web  
  • Jennifer Lopez / Atlas  

Supporting Actor   

  • Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands 
  • Kevin Hart / Borderlands   
  • Shia LaBeouf / Megalopolis  
  • Tahar Rahim / Madame Web  
  • Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers  

Supporting Actress   

  • Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter  
  • Leslie Anne Down / Reagan  
  • Emma Roberts / Madame Web  
  • Amy Schumer / Unfrosted  
  • FKA twigs / The Crow  

Announcement of the Razzies “winners” will be on March 1.  

