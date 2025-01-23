Post Malone Drops Limited-Edition Oreo Collab with a Sweet Twist

Post Malone has teamed up with some big names in music—like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen—and brands like Bud Light, Doritos, and Crocs. Now, as 2025 kicks off, the rapper-turned-country star is adding Oreo to the list!

Introducing Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookies, featuring a never-before-seen swirled creme, two different cookie flavors, and cool designs inspired by Malone’s music career.

This Oreo collab comes hot on the heels of Posty’s latest album, F-1 Trillion, which includes tracks with country legends like Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Jelly Roll. The album’s already racking up awards buzz with seven Grammy nominations, including “Best Country Album” and “Best Country Song.”

Post Malone shared his excitement in a press release: “Can’t believe they let me make my own OREO cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist—hope you love it as much as I do, ’cause I think it’s the best OREO ever! It’s the first time OREO has ever twisted the creme of the cookie, and they named it after me.”

Each pack of cookies comes with 1 of 9 special designs chosen by Malone himself—think Posty-themed vinyl records and nods to his music. Plus, there’s a handwritten note from him on the back of every package.

The cookies go up for presale on Monday, Jan. 27, at Oreo’s website. Starting Feb. 3, fans can grab them in stores nationwide—but only for a limited time. If you’re eager to snag a pack early, you can sign up for early access at oreo.com/presale.

