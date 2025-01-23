Travis Kelce Playfully Responds to Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating A– Chiefs’ Remark

Did the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff win come with a side of controversy? Lil Wayne seems to think so. On the Jan. 22 episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce reacted to Lil Wayne’s comments about the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff victory.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game,” Jason said, referencing the controversy surrounding the referees’ calls. “They were complaining about the refs again, Trav.”

Jason then brought up the rapper’s post: “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [said], ‘I hate the cheating a– Chiefs. That’s a– with two z’s.’”

Travis addressed the comment with a calm and brief response: “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

I hate the cheating azz chiefs — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2025

The controversy began after the Chiefs’ AFC division win against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. Referees made several debated calls, including penalties on the Texans’ defense for contact with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which extended two key Chiefs’ drives. The game ended in a 23-14 victory for Kansas City.

Social media quickly reacted to the calls. One fan wrote, “These refs are ridiculous… Mahomes slid way too late. Awful.” Another posted a meme showing flags on the ground, captioned, “NFL refs when Patrick Mahomes gets touched.”

NFL refs when Patrick Mahomes gets touched pic.twitter.com/K8dajGtEpk — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) January 18, 2025

Lil Wayne, a longtime Green Bay Packers fan, expressed frustration in a post, saying, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win, baby.”

It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2025

Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who received a penalty for roughing the passer, shared his dissatisfaction with the officiating in an ESPN interview: “We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game.” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans echoed those thoughts, adding, “We knew… it was us versus everybody.”

Will Anderson was called for roughing the passer on Patrick Mahomes on this play.#HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/bTn7Z5XoLZ — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2025

Amid the controversy, Travis Kelce’s performance stood out. He delivered seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, drawing praise from his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “He’s one of those guys that makes big-time plays in big-time games,” Mahomes said.

Henry To’oTo’o was called for a penalty after this hit on Patrick Mahomes. #HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/w4E4cSI3FF — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2025

The Chiefs now prepare for the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26,

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.