Travis Kelce Playfully Responds to Lil Wayne’s ‘Cheating A– Chiefs’ Remark
Did the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff win come with a side of controversy? Lil Wayne seems to think so. On the Jan. 22 episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce reacted to Lil Wayne’s comments about the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff victory.
“The whole world was talking about something else during the game,” Jason said, referencing the controversy surrounding the referees’ calls. “They were complaining about the refs again, Trav.”
Jason then brought up the rapper’s post: “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [said], ‘I hate the cheating a– Chiefs. That’s a– with two z’s.’”
Travis addressed the comment with a calm and brief response: “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”
The controversy began after the Chiefs’ AFC division win against the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. Referees made several debated calls, including penalties on the Texans’ defense for contact with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which extended two key Chiefs’ drives. The game ended in a 23-14 victory for Kansas City.
Social media quickly reacted to the calls. One fan wrote, “These refs are ridiculous… Mahomes slid way too late. Awful.” Another posted a meme showing flags on the ground, captioned, “NFL refs when Patrick Mahomes gets touched.”
Lil Wayne, a longtime Green Bay Packers fan, expressed frustration in a post, saying, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win, baby.”
Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who received a penalty for roughing the passer, shared his dissatisfaction with the officiating in an ESPN interview: “We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game.” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans echoed those thoughts, adding, “We knew… it was us versus everybody.”
Amid the controversy, Travis Kelce’s performance stood out. He delivered seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, drawing praise from his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “He’s one of those guys that makes big-time plays in big-time games,” Mahomes said.
The Chiefs now prepare for the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26,