Sneak Peek Of This Year’s Big Game Commercials And Classics That Never Get Old

JERSEY CITY, NJ - JULY 04: The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales (celebrating their 81st anniversary with Anheuser-Busch) appear at the Freedom & Fireworks Festival in Liberty State Park on July 4, 2014, where Budweiser also presented a $3 million donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation to benefit families of military killed or disabled in action. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Budweiser)

The “Big Game” is something that over 120 million people watch each year. It is always breaking records and it has become somewhat of a national holiday here in the United States. But the unsung hero of the “Big Game” each year is the commercials. Companies spend millions of dollars to get their products and brands seen on the biggest TV stage in the world. It has become a thing to release these commercials before they actually air and this year is no different.

This year’s Big Game commercials include Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt for Meta, Doja Cat in the Taco Bell ad, and Post Malone for Bud Light.

There have been commercials in years past that have stuck with us and we will always remember. Budweiser ads with the horses and puppy, Britney Spears’ Pepsi commercial, Budweiser’s “Wassss Up?” commercial and more. Do these ads really work though? There have been numerous studies that focus on the answer to this question. One of the main findings is that women actually drive the demand for these products and is a main reason there may be an increase in revenue for these brands. Back in 2023, studies showed Big Game advertising fueled a 6.4% increase in demand among viewers.

The Budweiser “Wassssup” guys ended up taking the world by storm. Tell me who didn’t use that phrase in their everyday life at least once.

Remember when the Old Spice man debuted? Old Spice suddenly became cool again.

