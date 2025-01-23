iPhones With TikTok Installed Are Being Listed For $25000 On Ebay, Should I Sell Mine?
After seeing this, I’m seriously thinking of selling my iPhone. So after all of the drama that’s been going on with the looming TikTok ban, people have been desperate to get their daily dose of TikTok, now more than ever. It is true that President Trump has delayed the ban for 75 days, however if you tried to download the app today from any app store, you can not. this is making any current phone that already has the app installed more valuable.
USA Today posted a story that people are now listing their old phones with TikTok installed for as much as $25,000. Are people really this desperate to get their TikTok fix? Well, I logged into Ebay myself to see if this was even true and to my shock, it is. HOWEVER, there are no bids on these much more expensive listings. Although, there are bids on much lower listings that could still be somewhat profitable.
Right now, there are two bids for an iPhone 15 Pro Max with TikTok installed at $1500. That seems to be the running price. So at that point, is it worth it to sell your phone when a new phone will cost at least $1000. I currently have an iPhone 13 Pro Max which is obviously worth less so is it really worth it to sell mine online only to have to turn around and buy a new phone that’ll cost more? I guess it depends on how much you need the cash.
In the end, if you’d like to go through all of the annoyance of listing something on Ebay, it may be worth it for you although don’t expect the thousands of dollars you’ve been hearing about. Maybe a few hundred? But you never know until you try. I may just put out some feelers and report back. We’ll see.