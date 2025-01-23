iPhones With TikTok Installed Are Being Listed For $25000 On Ebay, Should I Sell Mine?

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone screen on December 06, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., has upheld a law mandating China-based ByteDance to sell the popular social media app TikTok or face a ban in the United States. ByteDance has until January 19, 2025 to sell the company. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After seeing this, I’m seriously thinking of selling my iPhone. So after all of the drama that’s been going on with the looming TikTok ban, people have been desperate to get their daily dose of TikTok, now more than ever. It is true that President Trump has delayed the ban for 75 days, however if you tried to download the app today from any app store, you can not. this is making any current phone that already has the app installed more valuable.

USA Today posted a story that people are now listing their old phones with TikTok installed for as much as $25,000. Are people really this desperate to get their TikTok fix? Well, I logged into Ebay myself to see if this was even true and to my shock, it is. HOWEVER, there are no bids on these much more expensive listings. Although, there are bids on much lower listings that could still be somewhat profitable.

Right now, there are two bids for an iPhone 15 Pro Max with TikTok installed at $1500. That seems to be the running price. So at that point, is it worth it to sell your phone when a new phone will cost at least $1000. I currently have an iPhone 13 Pro Max which is obviously worth less so is it really worth it to sell mine online only to have to turn around and buy a new phone that’ll cost more? I guess it depends on how much you need the cash.

In the end, if you’d like to go through all of the annoyance of listing something on Ebay, it may be worth it for you although don’t expect the thousands of dollars you’ve been hearing about. Maybe a few hundred? But you never know until you try. I may just put out some feelers and report back. We’ll see.

A 29 year radio veteran, Melissa has made notable media appearances including serving as a judge and correspondent on the Emmy Award-winning TV show Community Auditions, Phantom Gourmet, Chronicle and many more. Additionally, Melissa won a Gracie Award in 2019 for her work as Co-Host of The GetUp Crew with Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa & Leroy. She volunteered coaching cheerleading for 20 years. Melissa is a social influencer who creates videos promoting area businesses, movies, concerts and other lifestyle events.