Spirit Airlines Bans See-Through Clothing, Offensive Tattoos in Updated Dress Code

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines launched new dress code rules January 22, getting tough on see-through outfits and visible tattoos that could upset others. Staff can now stop passengers from boarding or kick them off during flights.

The new rules say shoes must be worn and clothes need to cover private areas. Any tattoos that might offend others could get passengers kicked off.

While the FAA lets airlines set their own dress rules, Spirit’s new policies look similar to other airlines trying to keep flights running smoothly.

Dress codes have caused problems before. A passenger wearing a strapless romper got in trouble with American Airlines in 2019. United made news when they blocked two teens wearing leggings from boarding in 2017.

Spirit just added more details to existing rules about bare feet and inappropriate clothing. They haven’t said why they made these changes now.

People seem divided. Many support clear rules, while others think airlines are going too far.

As U.S. airlines deal with more unruly passengers, these changes show how they’re trying to adapt. Bad behavior on planes has forced many to change their policies.

Each airline tries to balance passenger comfort with proper standards. They often make changes based on feedback from customers and employees.

These rules apply to all Spirit flights. Gate agents will check clothing and visible tattoos. If you break the rules, you’ll either need different clothes – or a different flight.