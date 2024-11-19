Skip to Search
HOT 96.9 Boston - Throwbacks and Today's Best Hip Hop
On Air
The GetUp Crew
The GetUp Crew Podcast
Second Date Update
Shows
The GetUp Crew
Dre Breeze
DJ Lus
Galleries
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
Win Tickets to Post Malone at Gillette Stadium
November 19, 2024
Mike Tyson Gets Lucrative Deal From Adult Film Site To Show Bare Ass For One Hour
November 18, 2024
U.S. News & World Report Says These Are The Best Elementary and Middle Schools in Mass.
Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game
Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro
08:13
Download
Nov 18th
Diddy Breaking Rules In Prison, Prosecutors Say Intimidating Witnesses
November 14, 2024
SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”
Don't Miss
Win Tickets to Boyz II Men at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Win Tickets to Ghostface Killah at House of Blues
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Local News
November 19, 2024
Finally! Rain is in New England’s Weather Forecast
November 18, 2024
U.S. News & World Report Says These Are The Best Elementary and Middle Schools in Mass.
How Much Money Does the Boston Marathon Bring Into the City?
November 14, 2024
Extras Needed for New Zendaya, Robert Pattinson Movie Filming in Boston
Aldi Opens Its First Store on Cape Cod
November 13, 2024
Mass. Soccer Stadium Closer to Construction Due to New Bill
November 12, 2024
Boston Parks Dept. Announces 2024 Holiday Lighting Schedule
November 11, 2024
Library Book Returned to Massachusetts Library 51 Years Late
Massachusetts Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC
Music
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
5 Times Country Artists and Hip-Hop Artists Collaborated to Make a Hit
November 18, 2024
6 Songs Written By Victoria Monét That You Probably Didn’t Know She Worked On
Dr. Dre: 13 Classic Tracks
Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game
Method Man: 12 Essential Tracks
Super Bowl: Ranking The Halftime Shows Of The Jay-Z Era
November 13, 2024
Lone Spirit Christmas Store in Mass. Finally Open
Fans React To Rihanna Hinting At Possible Retirement, ‘She’s Not A Singer Anymore’
Entertainment
November 19, 2024
Mike Tyson Gets Lucrative Deal From Adult Film Site To Show Bare Ass For One Hour
November 18, 2024
Diddy Breaking Rules In Prison, Prosecutors Say Intimidating Witnesses
November 15, 2024
Tiger King Joe Exotic Writes Letter To President Elect Trump Asking For Pardon And Cabinet Position
November 14, 2024
SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”
Mark Zuckerberg And T Pain Team Up To Create Z Pain, Hear Their First Single
Social Media Reacts To John Krasinski Being Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, ‘Is This A Joke?’
November 11, 2024
MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers
Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale in 2025, Focused on Her Cultural Impact
How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths
Lifestyle
November 14, 2024
SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”
November 12, 2024
Thanksgiving Travel Panic: What Stresses Us Out Most
November 7, 2024
Australian Breakdancer, Raygun, from 2024 Paris Olympics Retiring Following Viral Performance
Pillsbury Candles Let You Savor Sweet Scents Without Baking
Self-Kindness Improves Your Mental Health
November 6, 2024
Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election
4 Productivity Methods To Try When You’re Easily Distracted
7 Work Culture Red Flags to Watch Out For
November 4, 2024
I’m Not Looking for a Job, Why Do I Need to Care About LinkedIn?
Episodes
GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending
03:23
Download
Nov 19th
GetUp Crew: Attention or Expression?
10:24
Download
Nov 19th
GetUp Crew: Weird Phobia
13:03
Download
Nov 19th
GetUp Crew: Mark Sucker-berg
03:29
Download
Nov 19th
GetUp Crew: McBathroom
03:37
Download
Nov 19th
The Bizarre File #1720
12:55
Download
Nov 19th
Second Date Update: (8:10) What’s Up Bro
08:13
Download
Nov 18th
Second Date Update: (8:10) Protein
09:43
Download
Nov 18th
GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending
03:35
Download
Nov 18th
Contests
Win Tickets to Post Malone at Gillette Stadium
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
Win a Ski Weekend Getaway courtesy of Valvoline Instant Oil Change!
Win Tickets to Ghostface Killah at House of Blues
Win Tickets to Sebastian Maniscalco’s March Show
Win Tickets to Boyz II Men at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Win Tickets to Childish Gambino at TD Garden
Win Tickets to Shakira at Fenway Park
Events
Chief Keef at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 21
8:00 pm
Community Give Back Day 2024
November 23
12:00 pm
-
4:00 pm
Ghostface Killah + Raekwon + GZA at House of Blues
December 7
7:00 pm
Boyz II Men at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
January 17
2025
8:00 pm
Sebastian Maniscalco March Show
March 16
2025
7:00 pm
Mary J. Blige at TD Garden
April 14
2025
7:00 pm
Shakira at Fenway Park
May 29
2025
7:30 pm
Post Malone at Gillette Stadium
May 31
2025
7:30 pm
Tyler The Creator at TD Garden
July 8
2025
7:30 pm
-
July 10
2025
11:00 pm